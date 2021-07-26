Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 11,549 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises approximately 1.0% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after buying an additional 24,180 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,439.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 41,454 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,773,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $183.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.89.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBHT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

