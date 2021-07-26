Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $2.85 on Monday, reaching $329.99. The stock had a trading volume of 92,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,794. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $350.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

