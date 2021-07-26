Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,644 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,558,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $404.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,814. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $293.30 and a twelve month high of $404.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

