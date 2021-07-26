Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes $3.05 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.5% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of BND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.55. 53,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,868. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

