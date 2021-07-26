Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 673.68%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $358,332.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $503,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,574 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $13,883,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $4,289,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

