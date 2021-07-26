Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $2.70 target price on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

BEDU stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $435.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Bright Scholar Education’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Scholar Education (BEDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.