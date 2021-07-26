Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.72 price target on Britvic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 price target on Britvic and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.61.

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12. Britvic has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.