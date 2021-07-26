Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,180. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 101,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

