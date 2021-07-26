Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. Broadwind reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $41,231.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,912 shares of company stock valued at $230,687 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 56,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 million, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.33. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

