Brokerages Anticipate Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.65 Million

Analysts expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to announce $101.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.20 million. Accuray posted sales of $94.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year sales of $387.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $387.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $420.00 million, with estimates ranging from $418.30 million to $421.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accuray.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
ARAY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.12. 280,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,397. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $384.24 million, a P/E ratio of 102.28 and a beta of 1.87. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
Accuray Company Profile
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.
