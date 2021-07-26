Brokerages Anticipate AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AECOM’s earnings. AECOM reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AECOM will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in AECOM by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.23. 8,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,095. AECOM has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -135.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

