Brokerages Anticipate Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fanhua.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Fanhua had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $167.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Fanhua stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.63. Fanhua has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $820.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 94,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,127,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

