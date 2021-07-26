Brokerages Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will report $121.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $122.00 million. fuboTV reported sales of $44.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $529.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.81 million to $532.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $847.79 million, with estimates ranging from $755.85 million to $898.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Sib LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $2,815,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $1,656,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 1,463.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 90.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $1,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.