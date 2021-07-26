Brokerages Anticipate Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.71. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

