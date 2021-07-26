Brokerages Anticipate Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $713.64 Million

Brokerages expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report $713.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $710.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $716.02 million. Zynga reported sales of $518.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Zynga has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.09.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,032,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,374.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $545,319.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 635,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,580,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,122,408 shares of company stock valued at $33,787,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zynga by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,053,000 after purchasing an additional 512,740 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,886 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 0.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 9.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,187,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,095 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

