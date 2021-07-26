Brokerages Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Atlassian reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.81.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $271.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29, a PEG ratio of 336.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.92. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $275.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Atlassian by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.