Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Bloom Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $44.95.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,784.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

