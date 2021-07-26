Brokerages Expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

