Brokerages Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Announce $2.71 EPS

Brokerages forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.81. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings of $2.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $11.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

FDS stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.49. 140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,843. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock worth $3,770,003. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 47,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

