Brokerages Expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). SmileDirectClub posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,427. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.28.

In related news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 376.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

