Brokerages Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.77. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

NYSE AAN traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $27.50. 19,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,870. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $939.68 million and a PE ratio of 9.04. The Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

