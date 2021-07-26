Brokerages Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target at $34.25

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several research firms recently commented on CARG. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Get CarGurus alerts:

NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,778. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.62.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $248,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,473.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,432,110.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,832,039 over the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after buying an additional 121,772 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 37,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $5,986,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.