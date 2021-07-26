Brokerages Set CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Target Price at $12.60

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 50,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTT stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $570.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 1.41. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

