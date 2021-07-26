Brokerages Set Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target at $43.20

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDEN stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.93.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

