Brokerages Set Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Target Price at $221.07

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

HON traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.26. The stock had a trading volume of 136,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,430. The stock has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $146.21 and a twelve month high of $234.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

