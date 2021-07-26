Brokerages Set Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target at $46.00

Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASH. B. Riley boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.51. 2,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,534. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.93. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

