Brokerages Set SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Price Target at $27.13

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCYX shares. Aegis lowered their target price on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.10.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

