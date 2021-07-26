Brokerages Set Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Target Price at $33.36

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0797 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

