Brokers Issue Forecasts for Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teekay LNG Partners in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.03 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NYSE:TGP opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.23. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 46.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

