Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 767,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,101 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $34,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 146,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.23. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.