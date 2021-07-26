Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $308.47 Million

Analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will announce $308.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.40 million and the lowest is $305.00 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $220.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth $55,265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,494,000 after buying an additional 429,995 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,284,000 after buying an additional 426,404 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,017,000 after purchasing an additional 341,870 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.10. 4,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 1.96. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

