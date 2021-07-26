Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Sells $96,390.00 in Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $104,958.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $101,745.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $89.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.33. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Brooks Automation by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 134.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 42,334 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 30.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

