Bruker (BRKR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Bruker to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Bruker has set its Q1 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bruker alerts:

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $82.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.05. Bruker has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.20.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.