Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to report $44.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.27 million and the highest is $45.07 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $35.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $175.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.81 million to $179.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $181.38 million, with estimates ranging from $173.67 million to $189.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $45.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.27 million.

BFST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $178,016.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $71,820.00. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 102.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,751. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

