Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

OTCMKTS:BZZUF opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

