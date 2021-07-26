Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $215,935.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $139.03 million and approximately $215,935.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.69 or 0.00588340 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000909 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

