bZx Protocol (BZRX) Trading 33.5% Higher Over Last Week

bZx Protocol (CURRENCY:BZRX) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, bZx Protocol has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar. One bZx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bZx Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.29 million and $31.30 million worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

bZx Protocol Profile

BZRX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,583,466 coins. bZx Protocol’s official website is bzx.network . bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “bZx is not itself an exchange, but a protocol that can be integrated into the current exchange infrastructure. Exchanges and relays are incentivized by fees denominated in the BZRX protocol token (BZRX) to offer decentralized margin lending and margin trading services. Assets are valued and liquidated via competing oracle providers. By decoupling the valuation and liquidation of assets from the protocol, the oracle marketplace approach allows competition to drive the oracle provider fee to its marginal cost while encouraging experimentation and flexibility. The new BZRX token will be launched on the Ethereum mainnet Monday, July 13th, 2020.BZRXv1 token holders can easily migrate to the new BZRX token using the Staking Dashboard here Token holders will need to migrate in order to unlock their BZRX tokens.Token holders will need to migrate to the new token by the time the platform relaunches in August to qualify for Fee Sharing.BZRXv1 token holders will have 1 year from the launch of the new token on July 13, 2020, to migrate their holdings to BZRX tokens. “

bZx Protocol Coin Trading

