Cabot Oil & Gas Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of COG stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.