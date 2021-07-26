California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,673 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,837 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,612 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,513,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,287 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL opened at $58.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.48.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

