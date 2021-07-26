California State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.15 Million Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $773.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $832.56. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.27 and a 12-month high of $901.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.