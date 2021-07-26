California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 239 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

NYSE CFR opened at $103.86 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.21%.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

