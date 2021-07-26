California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHNG opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

