California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of LHC Group worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

LHCG opened at $214.03 on Monday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

