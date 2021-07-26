Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $164-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.40 million.Calix also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

Shares of CALX stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,662. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.56. Calix has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $49.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.09.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BWS Financial began coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a sell rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research began coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

