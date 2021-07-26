Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.70.

NYSE ELY opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.6% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth $302,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth $3,602,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth $4,531,000.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

