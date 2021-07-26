CAMG Solamere Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,430 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TT stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $102.26 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.48.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.14.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.