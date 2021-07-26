CAMG Solamere Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 1.8% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $39,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,042 shares of company stock worth $19,971,447. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,430. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.75.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

