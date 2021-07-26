CAMG Solamere Management LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.81. 25,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,338,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.25.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

