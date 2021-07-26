CAMG Solamere Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,659 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,690 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,118,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,965,000 after acquiring an additional 302,251 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,265,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,219,000 after acquiring an additional 629,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

