Canaccord Genuity Raises Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target to C$29.50

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

MFC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 74,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,130. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,132,000 after buying an additional 796,312 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

